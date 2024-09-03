RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MP HC disposes of PIL against Kangana's 'Emergency'
September 03, 2024  17:37
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Tuesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation filed against Kangana Ranaut-directed film Emergency after being informed that it has not received the Censor board certificate yet, a lawyer said.
  
The petitioner, represented by advocate N S Ruprah, had claimed that the film violated the fundamental rights of the Sikh community.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the court that the biographical drama had not yet been given a certificate, advocate Ruprah told reporters.

The film, thus, will not release on September 6 as scheduled, he said.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf then disposed of the petition, the lawyer informed.

The detailed order was awaited.
