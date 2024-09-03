RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur sees 2nd drone attack in 2 days, one hurt
September 03, 2024  00:45
File image
A 23-year-old woman was injured after suspected militants launched a fresh bomb attack using a drone in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday, the police said. 

This is the second drone attack in two days. Monday's place of raid is located around 3 km from Koutruk where two persons were killed and nine others injured in bomb and gun attacks on Sunday. 

At least two explosives were dropped from a drone on Monday evening at Senjam Chirang in which the woman was injured, they said. 

She has been admitted to a hospital with injuries on her abdomen and her condition is stated to be stable. 

The militants also fired indiscriminately on the village of Sejam Chirang from a hilltop prompting retaliation by security forces.
