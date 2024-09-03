Manipur CM calls drone attacks on civilian population act of terrorism





Taking to X, Singh expressed his outrage, stating, "Dropping bombs on civilian populations and security forces using drones is an act of terrorism, and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms."





Singh's comments followed two separate drone bomb attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district, which resulted in the deaths of two persons, including a woman, and injuries to 12 others.





"The Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with the utmost seriousness and will respond decisively to combat these forms of terrorism targeting the indigenous population," Singh said.





He emphasized, "We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism."





The use of drones in these bomb attacks marks the first instance of "hi-tech weapons" being employed in the state. While drones had previously been used by warring groups for surveillance and tracking militants, this represents a significant escalation, an official told PTI.





On the attack at Koutruk, the official said "police responded promptly." "There was mobilisation of armed miscreants in many places which had seen intense conflict in the past. When the attack started in Koutruk, immediately IGP, DIG and SP and other police forces rushed to the area to counter the situation.





Retaliatory firing and combing operations along with Army and central forces were conducted," a police statement said. It said police head quarters also gave instruction to all senior formations and all district SPs to remain vigilant, alert all forces in their respective districts and conduct joint operations by coordinating with central forces.





The Manipur government has ordered the state police to conduct combing operations and sanitisation in areas bordering Imphal West district where two persons were killed and 12 others injured in an attack by suspected militants. PTI

