RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man held for molesting 14-year-old girl, threatening her with acid attack
September 03, 2024  01:13
image
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl and threatening to attack her with acid in Mumbai's Bhoiwada locality, a police official said on Monday.   

According to the Bhoiwada police station official, the accused, Dashrath Ashok Ramane, stalked the 14-year-old girl, often tried to get close to her and harassed her on multiple occasions between August 6 and August 28. 

On August 28, the accused followed the girl -- a student -- and grabbed her hand. 

When she resisted, he threatened her with acid attack, said the official. 

Fed up with constant harassment, the girl told her parents about the ordeal. 

Following this, her parents caught Ramane and brought him to the Bhoiwada Police Station, where they lodged a complaint against him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ED gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in PMLA case
ED gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in PMLA case

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 2, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 2, 2024

A summary of Indian athletes' showing at the Paralympics, in Paris, on Monday, September 2.

IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe
IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

A senior IAF official said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Can Babar Azam find his way back to the top?
Can Babar Azam find his way back to the top?

Jason Gillespie has backed Babar Azam to find his purple patch after his lean form continued in their ongoing series against Bangladesh.

Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympic Record!
Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympic Record!

India's Sumit Antil wins javelin throw F64 gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m, becomes first Indian man to defend title.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances