RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata govt to table anti-rape bill today
September 03, 2024  09:28
image
The Mamata Banerjee government will table the anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday. The proposed legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state. 

 Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape and gangrape. Titled the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,' the legislation aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences. 

 A two-day special session of the Assembly has been summoned on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital last month and the bill is scheduled to be tabled by state Law minister Moloy Ghatak. 

 Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the special session was called without consulting them and it was a unilateral decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paralympics: India's schedule on September 3, 2024
Paralympics: India's schedule on September 3, 2024

India schedule for the sixth day of the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegui suffered burns to over 75% of her body after allegedly being doused with petrol by her boyfriend

Kriti, Rashmika, Malaika Rock Desi Girl Look
Kriti, Rashmika, Malaika Rock Desi Girl Look

From Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora, Namrata Thakker looks at actresses who rocked in the fashion department.

Doc rape: TMC suspends student leader 'present in room'
Doc rape: TMC suspends student leader 'present in room'

The Trinamool Congress students' wing on Monday suspended a senior member of the organisation following allegations that he was seen, along with the police, in a room in a state-run hospital where the body of a woman doctor was found on...

''Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Year'
''Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Year'

'A possible post-election growth momentum may be lost.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances