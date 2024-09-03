RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jr docs continue sit-in near Kolkata Police HQ
September 03, 2024  09:18
Junior doctors of different medical colleges who participated in a rally to the Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar demanding the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal, stayed put at nearby B B Ganguly Street even on Tuesday morning, more than 12 hours after they were stopped from marching further. 

 The doctors, who were joined by several common people as well as students from other educational institutions spent the entire Monday night on BB Ganguly Street, around half a kilometre away from Lalbazar, to stop them from marching ahead. 

 A huge contingent of Kolkata Police officers remained on guard on the other side of the barricade built with guardrails chained together and locked with padlocks. 

 The junior doctors had placed the replica of a spine and red roses on the barricade. The replica is to emphasise the duty of the police force to protect citizens, they claimed. 

 "This was not in our plan. We did not know that the Kolkata Police was so scared that they would put up this 9-feet high barricade to stop us. Our agitation will continue till we are allowed to reach Lalbazar and meet the CP. We will continue sitting here until then," one of the agitating doctors told PTI. 

 They continued shouting slogans seeking justice and protection for all, including doctors. The doctors started their march towards the Lalbazar at around 2 pm Monday holding placards which displayed illustrations of Goyal with texts calling for his resignation. 

 They also burnt an effigy of the police commissioner after they were stopped on BB Ganguly street. They also raised slogans, seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the Kar Medical College and hospital. -- PTI
