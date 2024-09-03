RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IIM-A executive courses top pay at 6 year low
September 03, 2024  13:07
The global slowdown is hitting salary structures for students at reputed management institutes. 

A report in Times of India stated that IIM-Ahmedabad's one year MBA programme for executives (PGPX), this year, offered a maximum earning potential to Rs 54.8 lakh per annum, a six year low for the course.

In 2023 the highest ever maximum earning potential was Rs 1.08 crore. 

The report however said that on the brighter side, the median maximum earning potential for the students increased from Rs 33 lakh in 2023 to Rs 35 lakh this year.

Quoting the data from Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS) the Times of India report said that 126 out of 147 students opted for placements. 

While 121 accepted offers, five remained unplaced. Three of them have opted for entrepreneurship whereas two are joining their family business.
