IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe
September 03, 2024  00:03
File image
A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday night due to a "critical" technical snag. 

The pilot ejected safely and no loss of life was reported. 

A senior IAF official said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident. 

"The pilot is safe. There was no loss of life or property on ground," he said. 

The IAF later also posted an update on X after the incident. 

During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a "critical" technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject, the IAF said on X. 

"The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," it said. -- PTI
