IAF's MiG-29 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, pilot safe

A senior IAF official said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.





The IAF later also posted an update on X after the incident.





During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a "critical" technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject, the IAF said on X.





"The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," it said. -- PTI

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday night due to a "critical" technical snag.