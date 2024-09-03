'Has Modi govt given OK to shoot cow smugglers?'





A Class 12 student was allegedly chased in a car and shot dead in Faridabad on August 23 by a group of five cow vigilantes who mistook the boy for a cattle smuggler, police said on Tuesday.





All the five accused -- Saurabh, Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna and Adesh -- have been arrested, the police said.





During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the night of August 23, they had received information that some suspected cattle smugglers driving two SUVs were doing recce in Faridabad.

The father of the class 12 student shot dead on suspicion of cow smuggling speaks to ANI. Siyanand Mishra says, "My son, Aryan Mishra, was a student of Class 12. I was not aware of anything. Later, I got to know my son was shot on suspicion of cow smuggling. Who gives the right to shoot someone on the suspicion of cow smuggling? If the Modi government has given such a right, then, why? Five accused persons have been arrested in the case and the CBI in charge has resolved the issue."