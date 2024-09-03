RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt hospital conducts tests on RG Kar ex-principal
September 03, 2024  10:14
RG Kar ex-principal pokes his head out through the gates. File pic
Doctors from B. R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway conducted the medical tests of former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others arrested. 

Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch had arrested Dr Ghosh and three others over alleged financial irregularities in the Medical College and Hospital. 

 The doctors from the B. R. Singh had left late night on Monday from the CBI's anti-corruption branch in West Bengal after conducting the medical examination of the arrested. Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter. 

 In addition to Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha, Suman Hazar, and the additional security to Dr Ghosh, Afsar Ali have been arrested by the CBI. Union State Minister Sukanta Majumdar said on September 2 that he had predicted the arrest of Dr Ghosh in the corruption case despite being doubtful of his arrest in the rape and murder case of the postgraduate trainee doctor. 

 In a video message posted on social media platform X, Majumder said, "The arrest was bound to happen and it was a demand of the people of Bengal... I already had doubted if the CBI could arrest Dr Sandip Ghosh in the matter of rape-murder due to the lack of evidence but in the case of corruption, Sandip Ghosh has been arrested, as I had predicted earlier."
