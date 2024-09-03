RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt constitutes 23rd Law Commission
September 03, 2024  00:49
The government on Monday notified the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission for a period of three years, with a provision to appoint serving Supreme Court and high court judges as its chairperson and members. 

The term of the 22nd law panel ended on August 31. 

According to a law ministry order issued late Monday through a gazette notification, the panel will have a full-time chairperson and four full-time members including member-secretary. 

The secretary of the department of legal affairs and the secretary of the legislative department will be its ex-officio members. 

There cannot be more than five part-time members, according to the order. It said the chairperson/members "who are serving judges of the Supreme Court/high court shall perform their functions on a whole-time basis up to the date of retirement from the Supreme Court/high court or expiry of the term of the Commission, whichever be earlier". 

The time spent by them in the performance of such functions as chairperson/ member of the Commission will be treated as "actual service". The order noted that in case "other category" of persons are appointed as chairperson or full-time members, the chairperson will be entitled a pay of Rs 2. 50 lakh (fixed) per month. 

In case of members, a pay of Rs 2.25 lakh (fixed) per month will be admissible. -- PTI
