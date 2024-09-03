RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doctors' organisation gives hard copies of documents to CBI
September 03, 2024  11:24
image
Dr Sukanta Chakraborty, representing a joint platform of doctors, arrives at the CBI anti-corruption branch office in Kolkata to submit documents to CBI related to alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

 He says, "We will submit all the documents, all the complaints, all the replies from RTI or Swasthya Bhawan that we have received over the years. We will submit a compilation of them. We have already submitted digital complaints. I have come to give hard copies. We have heard that vigilance complaints are pending against Dr Sandip Ghosh. We hope for speedy justice for our sister. We want justice for her. We want immediate suspension of all those responsible for the crime and for covering up the crime and financial irregularities."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Menace Of Road Rage
The Menace Of Road Rage

I am happy I didn't knock anyone down, driving recklessly or trying to show off. However, in one instance of road rage (the consequence of arguing with a driver who disrespected my right to cross the road peacefully) I did find a man in...

Any correction in oil marketing companies could be a buying opportunity
Any correction in oil marketing companies could be a buying opportunity

Trends in the global energy markets are crucial if India's growth outlook is to remain healthy. Prices for the Indian crude basket were averaging around $86.2 per barrel through Q1FY25 and then moderated to $84 in July and to $78-79 in...

Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi-Rishab Shetty-Pragathi at a temple...Priyanka attends another wedding... Manushi takes back a souvenir...

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegui suffered burns to over 75% of her body after allegedly being doused with petrol by her boyfriend

What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?

Announced in January 2024, the BPGPA MBA is a blended (hybrid) programme that combines on-campus, in-person sessions and live interactive online sessions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances