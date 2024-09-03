Doctors' organisation gives hard copies of documents to CBI





He says, "We will submit all the documents, all the complaints, all the replies from RTI or Swasthya Bhawan that we have received over the years. We will submit a compilation of them. We have already submitted digital complaints. I have come to give hard copies. We have heard that vigilance complaints are pending against Dr Sandip Ghosh. We hope for speedy justice for our sister. We want justice for her. We want immediate suspension of all those responsible for the crime and for covering up the crime and financial irregularities."

Dr Sukanta Chakraborty, representing a joint platform of doctors, arrives at the CBI anti-corruption branch office in Kolkata to submit documents to CBI related to alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.