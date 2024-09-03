RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doc rape: TMC suspends student leader over 'presence in room'
September 03, 2024  08:23
image
The Trinamool Congress students' wing on Monday suspended a senior member of the organisation following allegations that he was seen, along with the police, in a room in a state-run hospital where the body of a woman doctor was found on August 9.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said in a statement that Avik Dey, who is also a post-graduate trainee of SSKM Hospital, has been suspended from the organisation with immediate effect in the wake of 'certain allegations against him regarding the crime scene following the unfortunate incident at R G Kar'. 

'TMCP has suspended him from the organisation... until the ongoing investigation is concluded,' Bhattacharya said in the notice.

A section of the media claimed, quoting some doctors, that a person, wearing a red shirt, seen in a video after the discovery of the body of the woman medic in the seminar hall of the hospital resembled Dey.

Although Kolkata Police claimed it was not Dey but one of their fingerprint experts, debates continued over the identity of the person in the red shirt. 

Dey, however, has denied that he was present at the hospital at that time.

"We will wait till the CBI investigation is over before taking any further decision about Avik," Bhattacharya told PTI.

The surfacing of the video led to allegations and suspicions of destruction of crucial evidence after the crime.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US Open PICS: Swiatek, Pegula, Muchova cruise into quarters
US Open PICS: Swiatek, Pegula, Muchova cruise into quarters

Images from Monday's Round of 16 women's singles matches at the US Open.

Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympics Record!
Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympics Record!

India's Sumit Antil wins javelin throw F64 gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m, becomes first Indian man to defend title.

In Pictures - Medvedev trounces Borges to make last eight
In Pictures - Medvedev trounces Borges to make last eight

Images from the men's singles Round of 16 matches at the US Open on Monday.

RSS backs caste census for welfare, opposes political use
RSS backs caste census for welfare, opposes political use

Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said caste and caste-relations were a "very sensitive issue" for the Hindu society and it is an important issue "for our national unity and integrity".

ED gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in PMLA case
ED gets 4-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in PMLA case

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances