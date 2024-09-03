Doc rape: TMC suspends student leader over 'presence in room'

The Trinamool Congress students' wing on Monday suspended a senior member of the organisation following allegations that he was seen, along with the police, in a room in a state-run hospital where the body of a woman doctor was found on August 9.





Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya said in a statement that Avik Dey, who is also a post-graduate trainee of SSKM Hospital, has been suspended from the organisation with immediate effect in the wake of 'certain allegations against him regarding the crime scene following the unfortunate incident at R G Kar'.





'TMCP has suspended him from the organisation... until the ongoing investigation is concluded,' Bhattacharya said in the notice.





A section of the media claimed, quoting some doctors, that a person, wearing a red shirt, seen in a video after the discovery of the body of the woman medic in the seminar hall of the hospital resembled Dey.





Although Kolkata Police claimed it was not Dey but one of their fingerprint experts, debates continued over the identity of the person in the red shirt.





Dey, however, has denied that he was present at the hospital at that time.





"We will wait till the CBI investigation is over before taking any further decision about Avik," Bhattacharya told PTI.





The surfacing of the video led to allegations and suspicions of destruction of crucial evidence after the crime. -- PTI

