RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doc murder-rape: Centre moves SC against WB govt
September 03, 2024  19:13
image
The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court alleging "unpardonable" non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in providing logistical support to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with providing security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

Terming the alleged non-cooperation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)  government as an example "symptomatic of a systemic malaise", the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a direction to West Bengal authorities to extend full cooperation to the CISF.

On August 20, the apex court had termed the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital as "horrific" and issued a slew of directions including setting up of a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

Besides, the top court had taken a serious note of mob violence at the hospital and the allegation that the Kolkata police fled the scene. It had ordered deployment of CISF personnel at the hospital to enable the striking doctors to resume work.

In an application filed in the case, the MHA said the plea "concerns the deployment of CISF personnel at the R G Kar Medical College, including the hostels where the resident doctors are staying, to ensure their safety". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao: Bombay HC on Badlapur girls' abuse
Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao: Bombay HC on Badlapur girls' abuse

The bench noted that the special investigation team was formed as the local police did not probe the case properly, and "there was a strong outburst of the common man."

St Stephen's releases Christian quota selection list after DU charges
St Stephen's releases Christian quota selection list after DU charges

On Monday, the DU released the list of allocations for Christian candidates in minority colleges, including Jesus and Mary College.

Class 12 student 'mistaken' for cattle smuggler, chased, shot dead
Class 12 student 'mistaken' for cattle smuggler, chased, shot dead

A class 12 student was allegedly chased in a car and shot dead in Faridabad on August 23 by a group of five cow vigilantes who mistook the boy for a cattle smuggler, police said on Tuesday.

McCullum takes over England's charge across all formats
McCullum takes over England's charge across all formats

England Test head coach Brendon McCullum will also take charge of their white-ball teams from January next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

Police to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim onboard a train
Police to re-arrest 3 men who attacked elderly Muslim onboard a train

With a court cancelling the bail granted to three men arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly man in an express train on the suspicion of carrying beef in Maharashtra's Nashik, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched an...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances