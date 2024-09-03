RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DIAL asks SpiceJet to clear dues; airline says no immediate concerns on payments
September 03, 2024  23:55
File image
File image
Delhi airport operator DIAL has asked SpiceJet to clear its dues at the earliest, sources said on Tuesday even as the airline asserted that there are no immediate concerns regarding payments.

There was no official comment from DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.                 

SpiceJet has been facing financial and legal woes, and aviation watchdog DGCA placed the budget carrier under enhanced surveillance last week.

The sources in the know on Tuesday said DIAL has asked the carrier to clear the dues at the earliest. 

Details about pending dues could not be immediately ascertained.                 When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said it continues to operate flights normally and that its "payment obligations to DIAL are being fulfilled as per our regular schedule".

The spokesperson also said that information suggesting that DIAL has issued a two-day deadline for payment is incorrect.

"Our communications with DIAL are ongoing and routine, and there are no immediate concerns regarding payments," the spokesperson added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 bronze
Paralympics: Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 bronze

The Indian runner, who turns 21 later this month, clocked 55.82 seconds to finish behind Yuliia Shuliar (55.16 seconds) of Ukraine and World record holder Aysel Onder (55.23) of Turkey.

Bengal's 3 stage, film icons return state honours over doc's murder
Bengal's 3 stage, film icons return state honours over doc's murder

Bandyopadhyay, eminent playwright and director, said in a statement that he is returning the award conferred on him earlier this year by the Paschimbanga Natya Akademi and the Rs 30,000 monetary grant.

US Open PIX: Navarro disposes off Badosa to make semis
US Open PIX: Navarro disposes off Badosa to make semis

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Spain's Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1
FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Q1

Foreign direct investment in India jumped 47.8 per cent to $16.17 billion in April-June this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data. FDI inflows were at $10.94 billion...

Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector
Ex-India keeper Ratra named as national selector

Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances