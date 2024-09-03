DIAL asks SpiceJet to clear dues; airline says no immediate concerns on payments





There was no official comment from DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.





SpiceJet has been facing financial and legal woes, and aviation watchdog DGCA placed the budget carrier under enhanced surveillance last week.





The sources in the know on Tuesday said DIAL has asked the carrier to clear the dues at the earliest.





Details about pending dues could not be immediately ascertained. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said it continues to operate flights normally and that its "payment obligations to DIAL are being fulfilled as per our regular schedule".





The spokesperson also said that information suggesting that DIAL has issued a two-day deadline for payment is incorrect.





"Our communications with DIAL are ongoing and routine, and there are no immediate concerns regarding payments," the spokesperson added. -- PTI

