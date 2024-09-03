RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cafe blast: Karandlaje apologises to people of TN
September 03, 2024  20:53
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje/File image
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Madras high court, apologising to the people of Tamil Nadu for her remarks made in light of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru earlier this year. 

Post the March 1 low intensity blast at the popular eatery in Bengaluru, Karandlaje had linked the people of Tamil Nadu with the incident and she was booked by the Madurai police over the matter. 

She had moved the court seeking to quash the criminal proceedings against her. 

In her affidavit filed before the bench of Justice G Jayachandran, Karandlaje said the remarks made about the people of TN was done "without any intention" to hurt their sentiments and feelings. 

She said she has already retracted her previous comments and tendered "my profound apologies through social media platforms." 

"I state that I have the highest respect and regard to the history, rich culture, tradition, and to the people of Tamil Nadu and I had or have no intention whatsoever to hurt the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu by any conduct of mine." -- PTI
