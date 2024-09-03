RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brief encounter between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Rajouri
September 03, 2024  22:54
There was a brief gunfight between security forces and terrorists Tuesday evening at a village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said.

They said the exchange of fire occurred around 7.30 pm when the police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel moved to the lower Karyote village of Thanamandi following information about suspicious movements.                 

They said the terrorists fired a few bullets on noticing the search parties and then took advantage of the darkness to flee in the face of retaliation.

No one was injured in the brief firing, the officials said, adding reinforcements were rushed to the area, and a massive search operation is underway to track down the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the police also carried out a thorough search operation in the Bani area of Kathua district after getting information about suspicious movement during the intervening night.

The operation ended peacefully with no trace of suspected persons, the officials said. -- PTI
