BJP wins lone RS seat in Tripura
September 03, 2024  19:48
BJP nominee Rajib Bhattacharjee on Tuesday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura by a margin of 37 votes.

Bhattacharjee, the BJP's state unit president, got the support of 47 MLAs, while 10 legislators voted for CPI(M) candidate Sudhan Das. 

The Congress, which has three MLAs in the 60-member assembly, abstained from voting in the election to the Rajya Sabha seat.

"Bhattacharjee, as expected, won the Rajya Sabha seat as all the MLAs from the ruling alliance voted for him," Deputy Speaker  Ramprasad Paul told PTI.

The BJP leader thanked the legislators who cast their votes in favour of him in the election.

"I am thankful to all those MLAs who have supported me in the election and also extend special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president for keeping faith in me," he said. -- PTI
