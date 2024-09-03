RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP MP Kangana's 'Indira Gandhi' DP on WhatsApp
September 03, 2024  16:21
image
Yes, she Kangana Ranaut is playing former PM Indira Gandhi in the yet to be released film, Emergency. But it's still rather weird to see her bete noire's grandmother up there on her WhatsApp profile pic. 

Meanwhile, the government has said that religious sentiments can't be hurt,  explaining the delay in the release date of the film. 

Few religious organisations have raised concerns about this. Religious sentiments cannot be hurt. There is some sensitive content in the movie, the government has told the media.

Emergency, in which Ranaut portrays Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6. However, its release date, postponed multiple times earlier, has been deferred again as the movie is yet to get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers
IC-814 series row: Netflix adds real names of hijackers

Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju in New Delhi, amid a row over the web series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack.

'No differences between Babar and Shaheen'
'No differences between Babar and Shaheen'

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf denied any groupings in the dressing room.

Gadkari favours 51% stake to foreign cos in tunnel construction JV
Gadkari favours 51% stake to foreign cos in tunnel construction JV

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday favoured giving a majority 51 per cent stake to foreign partners in joint ventures for building tunnels and detailed project reports to improve work quality. Gadkari said...

Why Mamata demands resignation of Modi, Amit Shah
Why Mamata demands resignation of Modi, Amit Shah

Speaking in the assembly after tabling the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024, Banerjee said the Bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment of the guilty.

'This is Hurting': Pakistan legends slam team after defeat against Bangladesh
'This is Hurting': Pakistan legends slam team after defeat against Bangladesh

It was Pakistan's sixth defeat in their last 10 Tests at home and this was also the first time Bangladesh have beaten their neighbours in a Test and series.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances