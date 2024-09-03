BJP MP Kangana's 'Indira Gandhi' DP on WhatsApp





Meanwhile, the government has said that religious sentiments can't be hurt, explaining the delay in the release date of the film.





Few religious organisations have raised concerns about this. Religious sentiments cannot be hurt. There is some sensitive content in the movie, the government has told the media.





Emergency, in which Ranaut portrays Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6. However, its release date, postponed multiple times earlier, has been deferred again as the movie is yet to get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).





Yes, she Kangana Ranaut is playing former PM Indira Gandhi in the yet to be released film, Emergency. But it's still rather weird to see her bete noire's grandmother up there on her WhatsApp profile pic.