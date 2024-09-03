RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atlas Cycles ex-president dies by suicide in his central Delhi home
September 03, 2024  20:21
Former president of Atlas Cycles Salil Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead at his home in Lutyens Delhi area on Tuesday, police officials said. 

Kapoor's body was found in a pool of blood near the puja room of his house on the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Road around 1 pm by his manager, they said. 

According to a police officer, Kapoor shot in his head with a licensed revolver. 

In a note recovered from the spot, the former president of Atlas Cycles purportedly mentioned a "financial burden" on him, he said. 

His wife and three children were staying separately, the police officer said. 

Kapoor's manager and his family stayed with him at the three-storey building, the police officer said, adding that Kapoor was immediately rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. 

Forensic and crime teams have been called to collect the exhibits from the spot, the police said. 

Kapoor was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police in 2015 in connection with a case of cheating Rs 9 crore. 

He was booked in two separate cases of cheating. -- PTI
