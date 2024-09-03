RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


A mysterious fever leading to 3 deaths hit Bihar's Araria district
September 03, 2024  15:01
At least three children have died at Raniganj village of Bihar's Araria district following a "mysterious fever" in the last three days, officials said. Although family members of the deceased claimed that the children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), or brain fever, an illness locally known as "Chamki Bukhar", the district administration maintained that medical experts are trying to find out the exact reason behind the death. 

 The deceased were identified as Raunak Kumar (4), Ankush Kumar (2 months old) and Gauri Kumar (7). While Raunak Kumar died on Saturday, Ankush Kumar and Gauri Kumar died following the mysterious fever on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

 Villagers claimed that more children suffering from mysterious fever were admitted to the nearest government hospital. 

 Speaking to PTI, Inayat Khan, District Magistrate (DM) of Araria, said, "Yes, it is true that three children died in Raniganj village in the last three days. The family members have said that the children were suffering from cough and cold and pneumonia-like symptoms." 

 "A team of medical experts have been sent to the village to analyse the situation and also find out others suffering from cough and cold and pneumonia-like symptoms," the district magistrate said.

 The civil surgeon of Araria district is monitoring the situation, she said. The exact cause of death of children is not known as family members have already performed their last rites, she said. Three more children from the same village, suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms, were admitted to the government hospital.
