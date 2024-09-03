A child gifts PM a sketch

A child gifts PM a sketchSeptember 03, 2024 16:11
Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei: As he arrives at a hotel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child who presented him with his sketch and also gives her his autograph.
