59 terrorist attacks occurred across Pakistan in August 2024
September 03, 2024  16:50
image
Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terrorist activities in August 2024, with 59 attacks reported across the country, up from 38 in July, reported Dawn. 

 This surge in violence resulted in the deaths of 84 people and injuries to 166 others, as recorded by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank, Dawn News reported. 

 The majority of these attacks occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with 29 and 28 incidents respectively. Punjab experienced two attacks during the same period. In Balochistan alone, 28 terrorist incidents were reported, causing 57 fatalities and injuring 84 people.
