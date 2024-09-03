RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 new murder cases filed against ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
September 03, 2024  00:32
Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina/File image
Five new murder cases have been filed against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her former cabinet minister for the killing of five people during the quota reform protests in the country, according to media reports.

The cases, filed with Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court on Monday, were the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old leader after her resignation and fleeing to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a quota system in government jobs.

With this, the tally of cases filed against Hasina has risen to 89, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The five more murder cases have been filed against Hasina, party general secretary Obaidul Quader, and 339 others, in connection with the deaths of five people during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the Tribune reported.

Over 230 people were killed in Bangladesh in the incidents of violence that erupted across the country following the fall of the Hasina government, taking the death toll to more than 600 since the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs first started in mid-July. -- PTI
