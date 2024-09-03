RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 minors sodomize student in hostel for 2 years
September 03, 2024  10:34
image
A Class 8 student studying in a government-run school in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh was allegedly sodomised by his five seniors multiple times, police said on Tuesday. 

 The victim alleged that he was being sexually assaulted for nearly two years, they said. 

"The Class 8 student and his family member lodged the complaint on Monday. The student had got admission in the government boarding school in July 2022 and was living in its hostel, where his five senior students sexually exploited him," Dehat (rural) police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan said. 

 As per the complaint, the boy was last sexually exploited in December 2023, he said. The accused were then booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 377 (unnatural sex), 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

 All the five accused and the victim are minors, Chouhan said. Further legal steps will be taken on the basis of facts emerging during the course of investigation, he said. 

The student said that when he shared his ordeal to his father, the latter complained to the school principal about it. However, he did not take any action in the matter, following which they approached the police. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi-Rishab Shetty-Pragathi at a temple...Priyanka attends another wedding... Manushi takes back a souvenir...

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegui suffered burns to over 75% of her body after allegedly being doused with petrol by her boyfriend

What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?

Announced in January 2024, the BPGPA MBA is a blended (hybrid) programme that combines on-campus, in-person sessions and live interactive online sessions.

Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis

Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi registered a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

Rahul for tie-up with AAP in Haryana, Hooda says difficult
Rahul for tie-up with AAP in Haryana, Hooda says difficult

In the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held to discuss ticket allocation for the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed about the possibilities of contesting elections as INDIA bloc,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances