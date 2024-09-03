25L diyas to be lit in Deepotsav celebrations at Ayodhya

The temple town of Ayodhya, which had witnessed the historic 'pran pratistha' of Lord Ram in January this year, is all set to host four-day Deepotsav celebrations beginning October 28, the first such event after the consecration ceremony.

The Deepotsav celebrations will be held from October 28 to October 31, the UP government said in a statement.

In a grand and spectacular display of devotion and festivity, more than 25 lakh diyas will illuminate various ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi and Naya Ghat.

This year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya will be marked by modern lighting and artistic installations aimed at transforming the city into a visual glory. The celebrations will feature intelligent dynamic colour-changing LED panels and multimedia projections that will adorn not only the main venues but also various locations throughout Ayodhya.

Welcome gates, designed with thematic lighted arc pillars, will greet visitors at Ram Ki Paidi and Naya Ghat. Key pathways, including the Bhakti Path, will be illuminated with attractive lighting and floral decorations.

Additionally, the Gonda Bridge on the route from Ayodhya to Gonda and the Basti Bridge on the route from Ayodhya to Basti will be lit up, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

The entire Ayodhya Dham, including all major temples, will be adorned with special artistic decorations, with lighting taking centre stage. Over 500 significant sites in the city will feature eye-catching signage boards and 20 artistic installations will be placed throughout Ayodhya to enhance the festive atmosphere during the Deepotsav celebration.

Cultural programmes will be organised in multiple shifts each day, with the main event lasting 45 minutes. Over 100 artists will perform at Ram Ki Paidi and other key venues, bringing to life various episodes from the life of Lord Shri Ram. -- PTI