RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1.23 mn electric vehicles sold so far...
September 03, 2024  10:23
image
Electric vehicle (EV) sales increased by 22.8 per cent year-on-year with 156,199 vehicles sold in August.

A total of 127,206 vehicles were sold in August 2023, reflecting a significant growth in EV adoption over the past year.

The sales, however, declined by nearly 13 per cent in August compared to July this year, primarily due to a high base effect and potential buyers delaying purchases in anticipation of festive season offers and clarity on government incentives.

"Sales are down due to a high base. Original equipment manufacturersare hesitant to invest without clear government policy on subsidies, and customers likely postponed their purchases to capitalise on potential subsidies," said Preetesh Singh, specialist in CASE and Alternative Powertrains at NRI Consulting & Solutions.

Samkit Shah, co-founder of Jitendra EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, noted that customers were also waiting for the festive season."In India, the festive months are critical for vehicle sales. Consumers are more inclined to make significant purchases during this time, seeking discounts and favorable conditions. Studies indicate that many consumers adopt a 'wait-and-watch' approach, especially regarding EVs, until these festive months start in September, October, and November,' Shah said.

Despite this decline, August sales were still the third-highest monthly total this year, following March and July, which saw 213,000 and 178,900 vehicles sold, respectively, according to Vahan data from the ministry of road transport and highways.

The top five players collectively sold 81,824 vehicles in August: Ola Electric led with 27,517, followed by Bajaj Auto with 20,736, TVS Motor with 17,613, Ather Energy with 10,830, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility with 5,128 vehicles. Overall, vehicle sales surpassed the 1.23 million mark in the first eight months of 2024.

-- Nitin Kumar/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi-Rishab Shetty-Pragathi at a temple...Priyanka attends another wedding... Manushi takes back a souvenir...

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegui suffered burns to over 75% of her body after allegedly being doused with petrol by her boyfriend

What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?

Announced in January 2024, the BPGPA MBA is a blended (hybrid) programme that combines on-campus, in-person sessions and live interactive online sessions.

Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis

Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi registered a hard-fought win over Australian Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

Rahul for tie-up with AAP in Haryana, Hooda says difficult
Rahul for tie-up with AAP in Haryana, Hooda says difficult

In the Congress's Central Election Committee (CEC) held to discuss ticket allocation for the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed about the possibilities of contesting elections as INDIA bloc,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances