Will attack you inside mosques: BJP's Nitesh Rane
September 02, 2024  19:31
Police in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane for provocative speeches in which he threatened Muslims.

Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

Rane said there would be repercussions if the Maharaj is harmed.

In a viral video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, "We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind."

A police official said Monday that two FIRs have been registered against Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations.

Sharing the video, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

"Rane is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech. This is inflammatory speech, hate speech. BJP is trying to create communal violence in Maharashtra before the state assembly elections," Pathan said.

Ramgiri Maharaj has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. Cases have been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been demanding his arrest.


