US citizen found dead in Indore hotel room
September 02, 2024  16:54
The body of a United States citizen was found in the room of a five-star hotel in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police official said. 

There are no signs of struggle at the site of the incident and the post mortem report is awaited, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said. 

"The body of US citizen William Michael Reynolds (36) was found in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar area. He is a resident of Chicago there. He was not opening the door of his room when a man came to meet him. After hotel staff got the room opened, Reynolds was found dead. There are not signs of struggle in the room," the official said. 

Reynolds, who stayed at the hotel from August 30 and was scheduled to leave on Monday, is suspected to have died of a heart attack but more details will be had after the post mortem report comes in, Dandotia added. Reynolds arrived on a tourist visa, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh. PTI
