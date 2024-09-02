RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Tamil Nadu plugs into Google's AI mainframe
September 02, 2024  13:12
image
It is time for Chenn.AI in Google's AI road map now. The global major has signed a deal with the government of Tamil Nadu and the AI ecosystem in the state.

With this partnership, the company aims to skill 2 million youth in AI via Naan Mudhalvan, collaborate with startups, and enable MSMEs and the rural economy with advanced technology.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu secured a Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) investment from US-based Ohmium International to set up a manufacturing facility in the state. Chief Minister M K Stalin is currently on a visit to the US seeking investments in Tamil Nadu.

The Google deal comes after Alphabet -- Google's parent company -- lined up its plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones in Tamil Nadu in a tie-up with Foxconn. This will be done at a former Nokia campus in Sriperumbudur, located 40 kilometres southwest of Chennai. Apart from smartphones, the US technology giant is also going to start manufacturing drones in the state through its subsidiary Wing LLC.

Google on Saturday exchanged an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to drive technological advancement and foster innovation in the state. The MoU exchange took place in Google's Mountain View office in the presence of Stalin and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Amit Zavery, V-P and head of platform at Google Cloud, and Nanda Ramachandran, V-P of the Pixel business unit at Google, were also present.

Under the MoU, Google will work with Guidance, the Tamil Nadu government's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation, to support the development of a robust AI ecosystem. This includes providing access to advanced technologies and resources, with an emphasis on empowering individuals, businesses, and government entities to leverage AI for inclusive growth and progress.

-- Shine Jacob/Business Standard
