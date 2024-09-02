RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex opens week with fresh lifetime high
September 02, 2024  16:56
Logging its longest winning run in nearly a year, benchmark BSE Sensex rose for the 10th straight day to close at a fresh lifetime high on Monday, tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. 

 The 30-share Sensex rose by 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a record high of 82,559.84. During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28. 

 The index surged for the 10th straight session, which is its longest gaining streak since September 2023 when it rose for nine straight days in the first half of the month. The NSE Nifty rose for the 13th straight day, which experts said, was its longest winning run in decades.
TOP STORIES

Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi

Chasing 185 for victory, Bangaldesh were well-placed on 42 for no loss in seven overs before rain forced the players off the field in the post-tea session.

Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!
Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!

Nitesh Kumar outclassed Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the men's singles SL3 category final.

Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined
Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined

Simultaneously, India A and India B will clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the other match of the competition.

Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead
Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead

Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

At least 17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village
At least 17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village

The forest department has launched an investigation into the reported death of 18 to 19 monkeys in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district and recovered four rotten carcasses, a senior official said.

