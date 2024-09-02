Sensex hits fresh all-time high

Sensex hits fresh all-time highSeptember 02, 2024 10:13
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Monday tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.
Equity markets have been continuously rallying amid the US rate cut hopes gathering momentum and renewed foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 359.51 points to hit a new record peak of 82,725.28 during the early trade.
The NSE Nifty climbed 97.75 points to reach a fresh all-time high of 25,333.65. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers. Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.