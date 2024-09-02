Sensex hits fresh all-time high





Equity markets have been continuously rallying amid the US rate cut hopes gathering momentum and renewed foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 359.51 points to hit a new record peak of 82,725.28 during the early trade.





The NSE Nifty climbed 97.75 points to reach a fresh all-time high of 25,333.65. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers. Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul traded in the positive territory while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade on Monday tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.