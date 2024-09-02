RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RSS says it's open to caste data collection
September 02, 2024  18:07
image
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Monday it has no objection to collecting data on specific communities or castes, provided that the information is used for their welfare and not exploited as a political tool for electoral gains.

Addressing the media in Palakkad after a three-day coordination conclave called Samanway Baithak in this district, Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said caste and caste-relations were a 'very sensitive issue' for the Hindu society and it is an important issue 'for our national unity and integrity'.

He was responding to a query on caste census. So, it should be dealt with 'very seriously' and not just on the basis of elections or politics.

"So, as RSS thinks, yes, definitely for all welfare activities, addressing to the particular community or caste which is lagging behind and so special attention is needed to some communities and caste. So, for that the government needs the numbers. It is very well practiced. So, the government needs numbers, it takes. Earlier also it has taken. So, it can take it. No problem."

"But it should be only to address the welfare of the those communities and caste. It should not be used as a political tool for electioneering. And so we put with a caution line for everyone," Ambekar said.

Ambekar's statement comes amidst campaigning by the opposition parties-- the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies, seeking to hold a caste census for effective policymaking.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi

Chasing 185 for victory, Bangaldesh were well-placed on 42 for no loss in seven overs before rain forced the players off the field in the post-tea session.

Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!
Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!

Nitesh Kumar outclassed Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the men's singles SL3 category final.

Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined
Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined

Simultaneously, India A and India B will clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the other match of the competition.

Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead
Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead

Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

At least 17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village
At least 17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village

The forest department has launched an investigation into the reported death of 18 to 19 monkeys in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district and recovered four rotten carcasses, a senior official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances