RSS conclave demands swift justice for women
September 02, 2024  14:22
A national coordination conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the incident of violence against a female doctor in West Bengal, describing it as 'very unfortunate', Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said in Palakkad on Monday. 

 Addressing a press conference after concluding the three-day conclave called 'Samanway Baithak', he said there was a necessity for revisiting laws and penal actions to expedite swift justice for women who suffer atrocities. 

 The incident of the rape and killing of the 31-year-old female doctor at the Kolkata hospital was discussed in detail in the Baithak, he said. Ambekar said it was a "very unfortunate incident" and "everybody is worried about it". 

 Observing that similar incidents were increasing in the country, he said that the meeting discussed the role of the government, official mechanism, laws, penal actions and procedures. 

 "All they find that there is a need for revisiting all these so that we can have proper procedure, fast-track procedures and we can deliver justice to the victim," Ambekar said. 

 A woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested. PTI
