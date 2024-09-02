Ranvir-Deepika to deliver baby in Mumbai, not London





A report in Bombay Times stated that earlier it was reported Deepika will fly to London for the delivery of her child but now that plan seems to be dropped.





In February 2024, Deepika had posted on her Insta account announcing that she is pregnant.





In the post she had posted baby clothes, and wrote that the child was due in September 2024.





In all likelihood Deepika could deliver his baby in H N Reliance hospital in South Mumbai which has become a celebrity hospital of late.





The South Mumbai hospital was bought out by business magnate Mukesh Ambani in October 2014 after which the Reliance team is managing the day to day affairs of the hospital.





Actress Alia Bhatt too had delivered her baby in October 2022 at the H N Reliance hospital.









-- Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com.

