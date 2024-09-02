RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Photographer booked for flying drone sans nod during Ganesh procession
September 02, 2024  23:49
File image
File image
A professional photographer was booked for allegedly flying a drone without permission during the arrival procession of the 'Umarkhadicha Raja' Ganesh idol in Parel in central Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The drone was operated at around 4:30pm on Sunday over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road through which the procession was passing, he said. 

Ganesh festivities will begin on September 7 and several mandals have begun bringing in idols for installation in processions in which several thousand people participate. 

"The drone, which was flying at a height of around 15 feet, was noticed by police personnel on duty at the site of the procession. It was being operated despite prohibitory orders that ban the use of drones, paragliders, remote-operated microlight aircraft as well as air balloons from September 1 to 29 as a precautionary measure," the official informed. 

A team of Bhoiwada police station tracked down a 22-year-old professional photographer, who was operating it from a footpath, and took him into custody, the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Her success will motivate many!' Modi hails shuttlers
'Her success will motivate many!' Modi hails shuttlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian medal winners Nitish Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya following their medals in Paralympics on Monday

Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympic Record!
Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympic Record!

India's Sumit Antil wins javelin throw F64 gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m, becomes first Indian man to defend title.

Paris Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal and Rakesh's bronze medal miracle
Paris Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal and Rakesh's bronze medal miracle

The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar staged a remarkable comeback after the heartbreak in the semifinals to claim the bronze medal

Will attack you inside mosques, threatens BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; booked
Will attack you inside mosques, threatens BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; booked

On his part, BJP Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane, himself no stranger to controversies, got into damage control mode and sought to calm frayed nerves, saying he has chided his son over the remarks.

'I poured all my anger on the court'
'I poured all my anger on the court'

India's para-badminton duo of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances