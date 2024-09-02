Photographer booked for flying drone sans nod during Ganesh procession





The drone was operated at around 4:30pm on Sunday over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road through which the procession was passing, he said.





Ganesh festivities will begin on September 7 and several mandals have begun bringing in idols for installation in processions in which several thousand people participate.





"The drone, which was flying at a height of around 15 feet, was noticed by police personnel on duty at the site of the procession. It was being operated despite prohibitory orders that ban the use of drones, paragliders, remote-operated microlight aircraft as well as air balloons from September 1 to 29 as a precautionary measure," the official informed.





A team of Bhoiwada police station tracked down a 22-year-old professional photographer, who was operating it from a footpath, and took him into custody, the official said. -- PTI

