Perched on a forklift truck Naidu surveys AP floods
September 02, 2024  15:19
image
The Indian Air Force deployed two IL-76 aircrafts from Halwara and Bhatinda to airlift more than 200 NDRF personnel and tons of relief material to Vijaywada and Shamshabad to help aid the NDRF efforts in Andhra Pradesh, confirmed the Indian Air Force Media Co-ordination Centre on Monday. 

 In a post on X, the Indian Air Force confirmed that the two aircrafts were used to airlift 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief materials for the state and multiple helicopters are also on standby. 

"Late last evening, @IAF_MCC swiftly responded to the call for augmenting NDRF effort. Two IL-76 aircraft took off at dawn from Halwara and Bhatinda, airlifting 242 NDRF personnel and 30 tons of relief material to Vijayawada and Shamshabad. Helicopters are also on standby in the affected areas, ready to provide further assistance." the post read.

 Earlier today, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inspected the flooding situation in various areas of Vijaywada. Speaking to ANI, CM Naidu said, "We are streamlining the system, and 110 boats are currently working to supply food and provide medical assistance. I am regularly monitoring the floods, and officials are actively working on the ground. Since last night, I have visited many flood-affected areas. The public should not panic. We are setting up command and control centers in the flood-affected regions."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also expressed concern over the heavy rain and floods causing disruption of normal life in Vijaywada and surrounding areas. 

He cautioned people to remain in safer places and not to venture outside except in emergency situation with the help of government authorities. 

 He said, "Those who are stuck in inundated areas should contact government authorities so that the NDRF teams can be deployed to rescue them and take them to safer places."

 The Governor also requested the Red Cross, Scouts and Guides, and other NGOs to coordinate with the government authorities and actively participate in the rescue and relief operations and distribution of food, medicines and other essential items to the affected people.
