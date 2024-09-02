RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Pakistan Intelligence Have Killed Hundreds Of Baloch'
September 02, 2024  11:47
A bus drives past a bombed car in Bolan district of Balochistan,
"If the government sincerely addressed the issue of missing persons, it would alleviate 80% of the grievances in Balochistan. No matter how many development projects Islamabad announces for the region, the people will remain upset as long as their loved ones are missing."

Archana Masih/Rediff.com speaks to journalist Malik Siraj Akbar from Balochistan who lives in exile in the United States.

Read the interview here. 
