Miraculous escape for woman after falling into platform gap near Mumbai





The incident took place at 8:50am, during morning rush hour, when Mansi Kir was trying to a board a suburban train, he said.





"Deputy station officer Animesh Kumar and railway security force member Bhavna Singh along with commuters pulled up Kir from the tracks in a rescue effort that lasted 15-20 minutes. Commuters alighted from some of the coaches to decrease the train's load in order to enable faster rescue," railway police inspector Kiran Undre said.





Kir sustained only minor scratches and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, Undre added.





A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. -- PTI

A 28-year-old woman who fell into the platform gap in Dombivali in Thane district on Monday had a miraculous escape after commuters immediately alerted the motorman and pulled the emergency chain, ensuring the train did not proceed, a police official said.