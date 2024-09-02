RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Miraculous escape for woman after falling into platform gap near Mumbai
September 02, 2024  23:28
File image
File image
A 28-year-old woman who fell into the platform gap in Dombivali in Thane district on Monday had a miraculous escape after commuters immediately alerted the motorman and pulled the emergency chain, ensuring the train did not proceed, a police official said. 

The incident took place at 8:50am, during morning rush hour, when Mansi Kir was trying to a board a suburban train, he said. 

"Deputy station officer Animesh Kumar and railway security force member Bhavna Singh along with commuters pulled up Kir from the tracks in a rescue effort that lasted 15-20 minutes. Commuters alighted from some of the coaches to decrease the train's load in order to enable faster rescue," railway police inspector Kiran Undre said. 

Kir sustained only minor scratches and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, Undre added. 

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Her success will motivate many!' Modi hails shuttlers
'Her success will motivate many!' Modi hails shuttlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian medal winners Nitish Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya following their medals in Paralympics on Monday

Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympic Record!
Sumit's Historic Double Gold: New Paralympic Record!

India's Sumit Antil wins javelin throw F64 gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m, becomes first Indian man to defend title.

Paris Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal and Rakesh's bronze medal miracle
Paris Paralympics: Armless archer Sheetal and Rakesh's bronze medal miracle

The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar staged a remarkable comeback after the heartbreak in the semifinals to claim the bronze medal

Will attack you inside mosques, threatens BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; booked
Will attack you inside mosques, threatens BJP MLA Nitesh Rane; booked

On his part, BJP Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane, himself no stranger to controversies, got into damage control mode and sought to calm frayed nerves, saying he has chided his son over the remarks.

'I poured all my anger on the court'
'I poured all my anger on the court'

India's para-badminton duo of Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's singles SU5 category at the Paris Paralympics.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances