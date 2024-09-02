RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manufacturers see softer increases in new business
September 02, 2024  16:06
ndia's manufacturing sector growth moderated in August as output and sales rose at slowest rates since January, while competitive pressures and inflation concerns hampered business confidence, a monthly survey said on Monday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.5 in August, below July's reading of 58.1 but above its long-run average of 54.0, signalling a substantial improvement in operating conditions.
