Manipur BJP MLA asks HM to withdraw central forces from state
September 02, 2024  15:59
image
Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh on Monday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw central forces and allow state security personnel to take charge in an effort to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state. 

 In a letter to Shah, Singh, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, argued that the presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur has not resulted in peace. 

 "The presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace, thus it's better to remove such forces which are mostly present as mute spectators," he wrote. 

 He acknowledged the recent action taken to withdraw certain units of the Assam Rifles for their lack of cooperation with the state government and the public. 

 "We are pleased with the action to remove certain units of Assam Rifles who were not cooperating with the state government and the public, but if the presence of these and other central forces cannot halt violence, it is better to remove them and allow the state forces to take charge and bring peace," he added. 

 Singh proposed that the central government transfer the Unified Command authority to the state government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister. He criticised the current setup as ineffective in curbing violence, arguing that transferring the Unified Command to the elected government is crucial at this juncture.
