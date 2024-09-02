RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man stabs wife to death, leaves body in car in Delhi
September 02, 2024  09:44
image
A 21-year-old man stabbed his wife to death and left her dead body in his car in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, officials said on Monday. The accused identified as Gautam has been arrested while he was trying to run by a police officer patrolling in the area, they said. 

 According to the police, the matter came to the fore when Ajay, a head constable posted at the Khayala Police Station, apprehended Gautam moving around without shirt in a suspicious circumstances at 1.20 am. 

 On being questioning, Gautam disclosed that he had killed his wife Manya (20) and left her dead body in the car. On further questioning and verification, Gautam, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, told the police that he had married Manya in March without the consent of their families, an officer said. Even after marriage, they were living with their respective families only and used to meet occasionally, the officer said. 

 On Sunday night, Gautam came to meet Manya in a car somewhere in Titarpur in Rajouri Garden area. 

 "Around 11 pm, Manya insisted that they should start living together and an argument between them took place in the car itself," another police officer said. 

 Gautam inflicted multiple stab injuries to Manya. After realising that she is dead, he then parked the car near Shivaji College red light and was trying to escape when he was apprehended by Head Constable Ajay, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered at the Rajouri Garden Police Station and verification of facts, as told by the accused is being done, the officer added. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club
Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club

The film has been surpassing huge milestones at a rapid pace and hasn't taken much time to march up to the Rs 500 Crore Club as well.

US Open: Bopanna, Bhambri lose in doubles
US Open: Bopanna, Bhambri lose in doubles

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Australia's Matthew Ebden were beaten by Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready

With Ganesh Chaturthi just around the corner, it's time for the shringaar that will make you an Insta star.

In Pictures - Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win; PSG, Bayern win
In Pictures - Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win; PSG, Bayern win

Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United.

ED at my house to arrest me: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
ED at my house to arrest me: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances