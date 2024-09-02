India issues visas to Bangladeshis for medical needs: Envoy





During his courtesy meeting with Chowdhury, Verma also announced that Indian visa centres are now issuing a limited number of visas for Bangladeshi nationals, primarily for emergency medical needs and students pursuing studies abroad.





"HC Pranay Verma called on Bangladesh home & agriculture adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today. Discussed areas of engagement to advance India-Bangladesh security cooperation, exchanged views on border management, capacity building, and safety & security of India nationals & students in Bangladesh," the high commission of India in Bangladesh said in a post on X.





They also discussed areas of mutual interest in the agriculture sector, including possible collaboration between agricultural research institutions and exchanges in mechanized farming, post-harvest management etc, the mission said in another post. -- PTI

Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma Monday met interim government's home and agriculture adviser Lt Gen (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and discussed areas of engagement to advance security cooperation, exchanged views on border management, capacity building, and safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.