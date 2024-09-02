RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IC814: The hijack and the resolution.
September 02, 2024  20:38
"I was in the Prime Minister's Office as OSD to PM AB Vajpayee and member of the National Security Advisory Board (working closely with NSA Brajesh Mishra) when the hijacking of IC814 happened. I had a front row view of the events linked to the hijacking and its resolution. Here is what happened. Anything else is fiction. Certain details that impact national security have not been mentioned," posts Kanchan Gupta on X, with a link to his article in Pioneer newspaper on how the crisis unfolded, and how the decision to release 3 dreaded hostages was taken.
