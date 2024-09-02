RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
HC refuses to quash proceedings against Kejriwal
September 02, 2024  16:31
image
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to quash the proceedings against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in a defamation case over their remarks about alleged deletion of the names of 30 lakh voters belonging to some communities from electoral rolls in the national capital. 

 Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta dismissed the AAP leaders' plea challenging the defamation proceedings before the trial court. The high court, which had on February 28, 2020 stayed the proceedings before the trial court, vacated the interim order and asked the parties to appear before the trial court on October 3. 

 Kejriwal and three others -- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) former Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta and party leaders Manoj Kumar and Atishi -- had challenged a sessions court order which upheld a magisterial court's decision to summon them as accused in the complaint filed by BJP leader Rajeev Babbar. 

 The high court, while pronouncing its order, said the summoning order of the trial court does not call for any interference. The AAP leaders had sought the quashing of the magisterial court's March 15, 2019 and sessions court's January 28, 2020 orders. Babbar, who moved the defamation complaint on behalf of the party's Delhi unit, had sought action against them for "harming" the reputation of the BJP by blaming it for the deletion of the names of voters from electoral rolls.

 He had claimed that the AAP leaders, during a press conference held in December 2018, alleged that on the directions of the BJP the names of 30 lakh voters from Bania, Poorvanchali and the Muslim community were deleted by the Election Commission. Kejriwal and others had claimed that the trial court failed to appreciate that no offence, whether defamation or otherwise, was made out against them.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win; PSG, Bayern win
In Pictures - Mbappe double lifts Real Madrid to win; PSG, Bayern win

Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United.

Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi

Chasing 185 for victory, Bangaldesh were well-placed on 42 for no loss in seven overs before rain forced the players off the field in the post-tea session.

'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'
'Ranbir Is Utterly Butterly Delicious'

'All through the making of Dil Daulat Aur Duniya, Rajesh Khanna never acknowledged me.' 'Dev Anand couldn't carry off a dhoti in Insaaniyat. He told me that he would never wear one again.' 'Shammi Kapoor and I began on an icy note during...

Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold
Stunning Sanya, Draped In Gold

Blending the magic of the Kanjeevaram as a sculpted corset, worn with a Banarasi sari, the effect is both contemporary and exquisite.

Child killed as wolves continue to terrorise UP's Bahraich
Child killed as wolves continue to terrorise UP's Bahraich

The administration is working to catch the attacking wolves, with four already caught, she said, however the problem is there are more than hundred revenue villages and the wolves are attacking new villages within a span of four to five...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances