HC asks WB govt to produce documents on arrest of 4 persons over Nabanna march





The court questioned the justification for their arrest and subsequent release 24 hours later, and enquired whether proper procedures were followed by police in detaining them.





The state told the court that it was a preventive arrest on part of the Howrah city police, who anticipated that the persons might cause serious disturbances during the protest march to Nabanna under the banner of 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj'.





Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj questioned what specific disturbances were anticipated and why the persons were released 24 hours ahead of the August 27 protest march. The court has directed the state to submit all relevant documents regarding the arrests by Tuesday.

