ED produces Amanatullah Khan before Delhi court
September 02, 2024  17:03
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday produced AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan before a Delhi court in a money laundering case. The ED produced Khan before Special Judge Rakesh Syal, where it is likely to seek his custody in the case. He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital earlier today. PTI
Rain halts Bangladesh's charge in Rawalpindi
Chasing 185 for victory, Bangaldesh were well-placed on 42 for no loss in seven overs before rain forced the players off the field in the post-tea session.

Paralympics PIX: Nitesh Kumar wins badminton GOLD!
Nitesh Kumar outclassed Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in the men's singles SL3 category final.

Duleep Trophy: Injured Suryakumar sidelined
Simultaneously, India A and India B will clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the other match of the competition.

Landslide on Vaishno Devi track, 2 women dead
Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

At least 17 monkeys found shot dead in Chhattisgarh village
The forest department has launched an investigation into the reported death of 18 to 19 monkeys in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district and recovered four rotten carcasses, a senior official said.

