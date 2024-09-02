



Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the Enforcement Directorate of conducting the investigation with malice against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan despite being repeatedly reprimanded by the Supreme Court as ED officials raided MLA's house in Okhla in the national capital on Monday morning.





Khan had also claimed that the ED officials had arrived at his house in Okhla to arrest him.

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case: Officials.