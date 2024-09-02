RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
September 02, 2024  12:37
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case: Officials. 

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh accused the Enforcement Directorate of conducting the investigation with malice against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan despite being repeatedly reprimanded by the Supreme Court as ED officials raided MLA's house in Okhla in the national capital on Monday morning. 

Khan had also claimed that the ED officials had arrived at his house in Okhla to arrest him.
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

