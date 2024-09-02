Drunk pax takes over, bus loses control; 1 dead





The Kalachowki police in Mumbai said the bus was heading to Rani Laxmibai Chawk from Bhatiya Baug. When the bus arrived at the location, a drunk passenger pulled the bus driver from the steering wheel due to which the driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the nine pedestrians.





The pedestrians were injured and taken to KEM Hospital for treatment through police. Of the two women were serious and admitted to the ICU, one has died.

