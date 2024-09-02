RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Drugs-in-parcel fraud: WR official duped of Rs 1 lakh
September 02, 2024  22:24
image
A Western Railway office superintendent was duped of Rs 1 lakh by persons posing as CBI personnel who accused him of sending drugs in a Bangkok-bound parcel, a Mumbai police official said on Monday. 

Aditya Kumar Malviya received a call on Saturday from a person who identified himself as an employee of a courier firm and claimed the former had a parcel in his name containing drugs, the Versova police station official said. 

"The caller then said he was transferring the call to a CBI official who told him drug smuggling was a serious issue. The person asked Malviya to connect through a video call. The person, who could be seen wearing a police uniform, also asked someone to collect information about cases against Malviya," he said. 

"The man told Malviya cases of rape, money laundering and human trafficking were registered against him. They also sent a PDF which contained Malviya's information, including Aadhaar card details. The man told Malviya he would have to pay Rs 1 lakh now, which was refundable in case he was found not guilty. However, he would have to pay Rs 10 lakh in case he was found guilty," the official informed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sheetal, Rakesh overpower Indonesia in archery quarters
Sheetal, Rakesh overpower Indonesia in archery quarters

The top seeds in the mixed compound open event, Sheetal and Rakesh, displayed fine form en route to the semifinal where they will meet Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati and Hadi Nori.

Historic back-to-back silvers for Suhas at Paralympics
Historic back-to-back silvers for Suhas at Paralympics

Indian shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass signed off with maiden silver and bronze medals respectively in women's singles SU5 category at the Paralympics

Child killed, 2 hurt as wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich
Child killed, 2 hurt as wolf attacks continue in UP's Bahraich

The administration is working to catch the attacking wolves, with four already caught, she said, however the problem is there are more than hundred revenue villages and the wolves are attacking new villages within a span of four to five...

ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan; Cong targets ally
ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan; Cong targets ally

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

Paralympics: India's schedule on September 3, 2024
Paralympics: India's schedule on September 3, 2024

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, India will be represented in several exciting events at the Paris Paralympics. Here's a breakdown of the Indian schedule for the day:

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances