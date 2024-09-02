Drugs-in-parcel fraud: WR official duped of Rs 1 lakh





Aditya Kumar Malviya received a call on Saturday from a person who identified himself as an employee of a courier firm and claimed the former had a parcel in his name containing drugs, the Versova police station official said.





"The caller then said he was transferring the call to a CBI official who told him drug smuggling was a serious issue. The person asked Malviya to connect through a video call. The person, who could be seen wearing a police uniform, also asked someone to collect information about cases against Malviya," he said.





"The man told Malviya cases of rape, money laundering and human trafficking were registered against him. They also sent a PDF which contained Malviya's information, including Aadhaar card details. The man told Malviya he would have to pay Rs 1 lakh now, which was refundable in case he was found not guilty. However, he would have to pay Rs 10 lakh in case he was found guilty," the official informed. -- PTI

A Western Railway office superintendent was duped of Rs 1 lakh by persons posing as CBI personnel who accused him of sending drugs in a Bangkok-bound parcel, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.